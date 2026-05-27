Hong Kong school principal suspended after swearing at security guards in S’pore​

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The secondary school principal's performance “fell short of public expectations”, according to the school board.

SINGAPORE – A school principal from Hong Kong has been suspended from his position after he was seen swearing at security guards while on a school trip in Singapore.

The principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district was suspended from his post because the school board believed that his performance “fell short of public expectations”, said Mr Edmund Wong Chun-sek, a manager of the school.

Speaking to media outlet South China Morning Post, Mr Wong said the management committee reached the decision after hearing evidence on May 26 from the principal and staff who were on the trip.

The school’s vice-principal will serve as acting principal in the interim, reported Now News.

In an earlier update, the Hong Kong education bureau said it was investigating the secondary school principal after he was seen swearing at security guards during a school trip to Singapore, in a video that went viral online.

School board member Wong Chun-shuk said: “We will also have the opportunity to ask the travel agency or the students in the group more questions.”

In the video posted on social media platform Threads on May 23, a man standing at the doorway of a bus is seen arguing with two women on the street who are wearing Safra security uniforms.

The women can be heard saying that the bus has to move “behind”. The man then tells them to “shut up” and hurls several comments in Cantonese at them, including swear words, before making faces and taunting them to get on the bus.

A woman standing behind the man tries to pull him back to de-escalate the situation, but he shouts at her to “get out of (his) way”.

Netizens identified the man as Mr Lee Cheuk-hing of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School.

About 35 students and some teachers from the school were in Singapore for an economics and technology study tour from May 20 to 24 when the incident occurred, Hong Kong media outlet HK01 reported.

On May 26, Safra confirmed that an incident involving a bus and its appointed security personnel took place at its Jurong recreational club on May 22.

It added that its appointed security company had lodged a police report.

When contacted, the police said a report had been lodged.

The Straits Times has contacted San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School for comment.