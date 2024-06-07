Hong Kong’s vanity car plates a creative outlet as freedoms narrow

Since the authorities made these special plates possible 20 years ago, Hong Kong has seen a proliferation of such plates on its roads. And along with it, communities have sprung up online devoted to sightings of this phenomenon.

In this episode, ST’s foreign editor Li Xueying chats with Hong Kong correspondent Magdalene Fung on the motivations behind this trend and what it reveals about Hong Kongers’ deepest desires and obsessions.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:50 Why vanity plates aren’t just for vanity’s sake alone

3:20 What Hong Kong’s vanity plates reveal about the city and its people

9:55 How a car with a special plate came to be impounded in Hong Kong on the anniversary of China’s Tiananmen incident

12:33 The biggest changes in Hong Kong society in recent years

Read Magdalene Fung’s article here: https://str.sg/KKxa

Produced by: Li Xueying (xueying@sph.com.sg) and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

---

