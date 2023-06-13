Hong Kong man hospitalised after suspected poisoning from eating dozens of ginkgo seeds

Hong Kong health authorities on Tuesday warned members of the public not to consume large amounts of ginkgo seeds in a single serving, as they investigated a suspected poisoning case.

A 57-year-old man was hospitalised after eating around 50 ginkgo seeds which he had used to make soup, said Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP), which comes under the Department of Health.

The seeds were a gift from a relative who had brought them in from mainland China.

Two and a half hours later he developed symptoms including dizziness, nausea and vomiting, after which he was admitted to the intensive care unit of Queen Mary Hospital. While his condition is stable, he remains hospitalised, said CHP.

The seed is widely touted as a memory boosting food. It has also been a part of traditional Chinese medicine for centuries.

“It has been reported that ingestion of 10 to 50 pieces of cooked ginkgo seeds at one time can cause acute poisoning in humans,” said a CHP spokesman, adding that the unripe and uncooked seeds are more toxic, as the toxicity is reduced after cooking.

The centre said that ginkgo seeds contain toxins which are mainly neurotoxic. Ginkgo seed poisoning usually presents symptoms such as vomiting, irritability, and tonic or colonic convulsions, from one to 12 hours after ingestion.

“In severe cases where large amounts have been taken or the individuals are susceptible, loss of consciousness and death may occur,” the spokesman added, warning that children are especially vulnerable to this type of food poisoning, while the elderly and those with poor health conditions should also monitor their intake.

The CHP appealed to the public to limit their intake of ginkgo seeds and not to consume them raw.

If symptoms of poisoning develop, consumers should immediately consult medical professionals for advice and prompt treatment, the centre added.