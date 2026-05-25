Hong Kong education bureau investigating principal seen swearing at security guards in S’pore

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A video of the incident shows a man standing at the door of a bus arguing with two women wearing Safra security uniforms.

Hong Kong’s education authorities are reportedly investigating a secondary school principal after a viral video showed him swearing at security guards during a school trip to Singapore, Hong Kong media reported.

A video of the incident, posted on the Threads social media platform on May 23, shows a man standing at the door of a bus arguing with two women wearing Safra security uniforms.

In the video, the women said that the bus had to move behind but he responded by telling them to “shut up”.

He then hurled several comments in Cantonese at the women before making faces at them and taunting them to get on the bus.

A woman standing behind the principal tried to pull him back to de-escalate the situation but he shouted at her to “get out of (his) way”.

As the video gained traction online, netizens quickly identified the man as Lee Cheuk-hing, the principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district, Hong Kong media outlet HK01 reported.

According to HK01, the teachers and about 35 students were in Singapore for an economics and technology study tour from May 20 to 24.

The group visited a western restaurant in Jurong at about 6pm on May 22 , Hong Kong education news site Edu Lancet reported, adding that the bus stopped along a double yellow line to drop them off.

The education bureau told HK01 on May 24 that it is investigating the incident and that it had approached the school for a detailed written explanation.

“The school has activated its crisis management team to investigate the matter thoroughly. If a teacher were found to have breached the professional conduct, the bureau would review the teacher’s registration and take appropriate action based on the nature and severity of the incident,” a spokeswoman said.

She added that teachers and principals are role models for students, and their words, actions, conduct, and values ​​have a profound impact on students.

H ong Kong Federation of Education Workers Chairman and Legislative Councilor Wong Kam- leung said in a radio programme on May 25 that he found the principal’s actions inappropriate.

“Leading students on exchange programmes is very stressful... but no matter what happens, educators should remain calm and restrained, and pay attention to professional ethics and image,” he said.

The Straits Times has contacted San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School and Safra Jurong for comment.