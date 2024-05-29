HK democrats themselves brace for landmark verdict after lengthy legal battle

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's High Court is set to hand down a verdict this week against 16 democrats in a landmark subversion trial that critics say could have major repercussions for the city's opposition democratic movement and the global financial hub's reputation.

The verdict comes more than three years after police arrested 47 democrats in mass dawn raids at homes across Hong Kong, later charging them with “conspiracy to commit subversion” under a China-imposed national security law.

The criminal trial is the biggest ever against Hong Kong's democratic opposition and is being closely watched internationally, with diplomats from the US, Britain and Europe having attended court proceedings.

So far, 31 of the 47 democrats have pleaded guilty, while 16 maintain their innocence. Four defendants have become prosecution witnesses.

Mass pro-democracy protests erupted in Hong Kong in 2019 over new laws planned by Beijing, which democrats argued infringed on freedoms guaranteed when Hong Kong was handed back to China by the British in 1997.

Known as the 47 democrats case, the charges centre around an unofficial primary election in July 2020 that prosecutors called a “vicious plot” to paralyse government.

The democrats maintain it was an unofficial attempt to select the strongest candidates for a citywide election in a bid to win a historic majority in the legislature.

High Court Judges Alex Lee, Andrew Chan and Johnny Chan are expected to deliver their verdict during hearings scheduled for May 30 and May 31, according to the judiciary website.

Most of the accused have been detained for more than 1,000 days since Feb 28, 2021, and were subjected to marathon bail hearings.

Countries including the US have criticised the trial as politically motivated, and have called for the accused to be immediately released.

Beijing says the national security laws have brought stability to Hong Kong after months-long, sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019, and that human rights are respected.

Should the democrats be convicted, jail terms will range from a minimum three years for participants, to life imprisonment for “principal” offenders.

Those who have pleaded guilty include former law scholar Benny Tai, whom the prosecution called a “mastermind” of the “conspiracy”, and activist Joshua Wong. They will be sentenced after the trial.