Hong Kong court rejects bid to drop sedition charge against Jimmy Lai

Pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai is in a closely watched national security trial. PHOTO: REUTERS
HONG KONG - A Hong Kong court on Dec 22 rejected a bid by the legal team for pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai to have sedition charge against him dropped, in a closely watched national security trial.

Lai, 76, the founder of now-shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, was charged with conspiracy to publish seditious publications under a colonial-era sedition law.

He also faces two charges under a China-imposed national security law of conspiring to collude with foreign forces, which could see him jailed for life.

Lai has pleaded not guilty to all charges. REUTERS

