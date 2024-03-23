Honduras and China set $275 million cooperation agreement

Updated
Mar 23, 2024, 03:58 AM
Published
Mar 23, 2024, 03:58 AM

TEGUCIGALPA - Honduras and China have signed a 6.8 billion lempiras ($275.99 million) cooperation agreement to help boost infrastructure for education establishments in the Central American nation, the Honduran government said in a social media post on Friday.

This is the first cooperation agreement between both countries, China's ambassador to Honduras said during an event.

Honduras and the Asian giant launched diplomatic relations last year, after the Central American nation ditched its longstanding ties with Taiwan in favor of mainland China.

Both nations have been negotiating a free trade pact and other projects relating to dams and power generation. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top