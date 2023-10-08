Historic migration boom in Australia helps to fill jobs but adds to housing pressures

SYDNEY - Earlier this year, the International Convention Centre in Sydney – a vast waterside conference and convention centre in the city centre – placed advertisements to try to fill about 1,000 jobs in areas such as catering, security and hospitality.

The centre, like other major employers in Australia that depend on international workers, had been struggling to find enough staff after business ramped up following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. At times, the centre asked its office workers to help clean and wait on tables, and it overhauled its hiring practices so that it could offer applicants jobs within 24 hours of them applying.