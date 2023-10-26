Students at high school in China protest after power sockets removed from dorms

Student protests erupted at a high school in China after it removed all power sockets from its dormitories, Chinese media reported.

The Suzhou Vocational Technical College wants the students to stop playing video games on their mobile phones late into the night, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

It also did not want students to use electrical appliances to cook or dry their hair as they are fire hazards, reported news outlet China Daily.

The students protested by shouting, throwing paper and clothes to the ground and setting fire to some of them, a video posted on video-sharing platform Douyin on Oct 17 showed.

While it is unclear if the students were informed of the school’s decision beforehand, a staff member told broadcasting station Guizhou TV that the socket removal is a permanent move, said SCMP.

“Power sockets in the dormitories must be cut off. Otherwise, the students are on their phones the whole night,” the staff member said.

He added that students who disagree with the new policy can drop out of the school.

The students can charge their devices in classrooms, which close at 9.30pm, reported China Daily.

The school’s action has sparked discussion on Chinese social media platforms and a student’s letter criticising the move has been widely circulated.

In the letter, which was posted online, the student said the removal of sockets would result in significant disruption to school life and make it difficult for students to receive homework notifications and recharge meal cards, said SCMP.

The student added that the school’s staff should remove sockets in faculty offices too.

Some netizens said the school was acting with the students’ best interest in mind.

“The school deserves our support because it is resisting pressure to protect the students,” one netizen wrote.