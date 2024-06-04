'High likelihood' of more landslides at Papua New Guinea disaster site

PORT MORESBY - Papua New Guinea authorities have warned there is a high risk of more landslides at the site of a recent deadly disaster, with government experts demanding the area be evacuated and declared a “no-go-zone”.

A draft internal report by Papua New Guinea’s mining and geohazards department, obtained by AFP on June 4, warns that the highland community where hundreds are feared to have died on May 24 needs to be urgently cleared of people.

“This area has to be declared a no-go-zone,” the report warns, citing a litany of risks from further landslips, teetering boulders and underground streams.

Stating that there is a “high likelihood of further landslides to occur in the immediate future”, the report concludes that “any access to the area should be restricted to experts”.

Rescue workers have already given up on finding any survivors in the 600m-long scar of soil, boulders and debris left by the landslide on Mount Mungalo, in central Papua New Guinea.

But 12 days after the disaster, locals are still digging through deep mud and hauling rocks in the hope of finding loved ones.

Now, geologists and other government experts are warning the recovery efforts could provoke another landslide, and the relocation of villagers should be “non-negotiable”.

In particular, there is concern that the use of recently arrived heavy machinery could topple boulders perched above.

“Movement or vibration from the machinery will set these boulders into motion,” the report warns.

Local authorities estimate 7,849 people live in two wards hit by the disaster.

An order to move them on would be fraught.

Local customs place great importance on recovering the bodies, and the area is prone to inter-tribal violence.