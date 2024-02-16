Hezbollah says Israel will pay ‘in blood’ for killing civilians

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilians in this week's attacks. PHOTO: REUTERS
BEIRUT - Lebanon’s Hezbollah signalled on Feb 16 that it would escalate attacks on Israel in response to the deaths of 10 Lebanese civilians killed in Israeli attacks this week, saying Israel would pay a price “in blood”.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border since the Gaza war erupted in October, in their deadliest confrontation in nearly 20 years.

In a televised speech on Feb 16, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilians in this week’s attacks, saying Israel could have avoided killing civilians.

“The response to the massacre should be continuing resistance work at the front and escalating resistance work at the front,” Mr Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

“Our women and our children who were killed in these days, the enemy will pay the price of spilling their blood in blood.” REUTERS

