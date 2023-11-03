Hezbollah leader says Hamas Oct 7 assault was ‘100% Palestinian’

BEIRUT – Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, speaking in public for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war erupted, said on Friday the operation launched by the Hamas militant group against Israel on Oct 7 was “100 per cent Palestinian”.

A formidable military force backed by Iran, Hezbollah has been engaging Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border in the deadliest escalation since it fought a war with Israel in 2006.

Mr Nasrallah, who appeared via video link on a giant screen in Beirut, thanked groups in Yemen and Iraq, part of what is known as the “axis of resistance”. It includes Shi’ite Muslim Iraqi militias that have been firing at American forces in Syria and Iraq, and Yemen’s Houthis, who have joined in the conflict by firing drones at Israel.

He warned that a wider conflict in the Middle East was a realistic possibility, depending on how events unfold in the Gaza Strip. “What’s happening on the border might seem modest but is very important,” he said.

Mr Nasrallah said the Oct 7 operation led to an “earthquake” in Israel, and that it exposed the country’s weakness.

He said one of the biggest mistakes Israel is making now in its war against Hamas in Gaza is pursuing goals that it cannot achieve.

“For a whole month, Israel could not offer a single military achievement,” Mr Nasrallah said, adding that Israel can only get back the hostages held by Hamas through negotiation.

He blamed the conflict and high Palestinian civilian death toll on the United States.

“America is entirely responsible for the ongoing war on Gaza and its people, and Israel is simply a tool of execution,” he said, adding that the US “impedes a ceasefire and the end of the aggression”.

As the war heightens tensions across the Middle East, officials from across the region and beyond are closely watching Hezbollah, a Hamas ally that is also supported by Iran and committed to the destruction of Israel, for signs that the violence could spread.

Hezbollah is a more powerful and sophisticated military force than Hamas; it has tens of thousands of trained fighters, an arsenal of more than 100,000 rockets and a stock of precision guided missiles that can strike sensitive targets deep inside Israel.

Military analysts believe the group may have other military capabilities that it has yet to unveil.

Mr Nasrallah is a highly respected figure inside the axis of resistance.