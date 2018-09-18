Hero's welcome for Moon Jae-in carries Pyongyang's hope of nuclear breakthrough

SEOUL - Bear hugs, bromance and boisterous cheers marked the third inter-Korean summit, as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived at Pyongyang's main airport on Tuesday (Sept 18) to welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in to his country.

Tens or perhaps hundreds of thousands of people turned up at the airport and lined the streets, dressed in their finest outfits and holding bouquets of flowers as they chanted for "peace, unification, prosperity".

The call for prosperity rings especially loud, as plans for economic collaboration between the two Koreas have been shelved due to a lack of progress in denuclearisation, without which United Stated-led sanctions cannot be lifted.

A candid Mr Kim self-deprecatingly referred to the regime's Paekhwawon state guest house as "shabby" compared to those in developed countries.

"But this is our most sincere hospitality," he added while receiving Mr Moon at the lodging.

Mr Moon assured him that South Korean people "will be impressed" when they see the extent of North Korea's welcome ceremony.

The camaraderie and bond between the leaders, which belie their 30-year age gap, was obvious in the bear hugs they shared when the 65-year-old Mr Moon disembarked his plane.

"I've met President Moon three times, and I feel we are so close now," Mr Kim said at the beginning of their summit.

Analysts said North Korea rolled out the red carpet for the South Korean President - whose parents were North Korean refugees who escaped to the South during the 1950-53 Korean war - in the hope of him mediating a breakthrough in stalled denuclearisation talks with the US.

Negotiations have hit a snag as Pyongyang wants a reciprocal approach with early rewards but Washington insists on concrete action before giving concessions.

The enthusiastic welcome for Mr Moon - which impressed journalists at the summit press centre in Seoul - will also help to maintain the positive momentum from months of good inter-Korean ties, noted Mr Shawn Ho, associate research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

"The VVIP treatment is reserved for a very small number of people in the world, but President Moon more than deserves it of course, given all that he is doing for the peace process," Mr Ho told The Straits Times.

Mr Moon himself has said his trip to Pyongyang will have "significant meaning" if it leads to the resumption of dialogue between the US and the North.

He added that his goal is not to sign new agreements with Mr Kim, but to establish permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Experts warned that the dovish leader might have a hard time trying to bridge the wide gap between US and North Korea.

Dr Lee Seong-hyon, director of unification strategy at the Sejong Institute think-tank, said: "North Korea wants Moon to play a mediating role to break the current stalemate with the United States.

"Trump wants Moon to work as a chief negotiator who can help denuclearise North Korea and help Trump's mid-term elections. Moon's responsibility is heavier than before, juggling demands between Kim and Trump."