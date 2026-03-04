Heavy shelling, explosions spark fear along Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

LAL PUR, Afghanistan/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, March 4 - People living along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan said they were considering fleeing their homes because of heavy shelling and explosions as fighting between troops from both sides entered a seventh day on Wednesday.

The South Asian allies-turned-foes have engaged in their worst fighting in years following Pakistani airstrikes on major Afghan cities last week, increasing volatility in a region also on edge over U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Islamabad has said its airstrikes, which have at times directly targeted the Taliban government, are aimed at ending Afghan support for militants carrying out attacks on Pakistan. The Taliban has denied aiding militant groups.

SHELLING STARTS AS VILLAGERS ARE BREAKING RAMADAN FAST

Residents of towns and villages in Pakistan's northwest said fighting between border forces starts in the evenings, placing their homes in the line of fire, often at sunset when families are breaking their fast in the holy month of Ramadan.

"There is complete silence in the day, but the moment we sit for iftar dinner, the two sides start shelling," Farid Khan Shinwari from Landi Kotal, a town near the Torkham border crossing, told Reuters.

"We open our fast in extremely difficult situations, as you never know when a shell can hit your house."

Residents in the town and nearby villages said there had been heavy shelling and some explosions heard in the past few days, prompting many to flee their homes.

On the other side of the border, Afghans shared similar stories of skirmishes and families fleeing their homes.

Hundreds had been displaced to an open dirt field under makeshift tents, while others had no shelter at all. Officials say around 1,500 families have fled their homes.

Fighting along the 2,600-km (1,615-mile) border has ebbed and flowed over the week-long conflict, with both sides saying they have inflicted heavy losses on the other country and gained ground in the fighting.

Reuters has been unable to verify these accounts.

TURKEY HAS OFFERED TO MEDIATE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Ankara would help reinstate a ceasefire, the Turkish Presidency said on Tuesday, as other countries that had offered to mediate have since been hit by the conflict in the Gulf.

On Wednesday, both countries reported exchanges of heavy fire, with Afghanistan's defence ministry saying Taliban forces shot down a Pakistani drone and captured seven border posts.

A spokesperson for the ministry said 110 civilians, including 65 women and children, had been killed since the fighting began and another 123 were wounded. The United Nations mission for Afghanistan has listed 42 deaths so far.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar disputed both figures, saying: "Pakistan exercises great care in only targeting terrorists and support infrastructure. No civilian structures have been targeted."

On Saturday, Pakistan struck "ammunition and critical equipment" at the Bagram air base north of Kabul, Tarar said, a key American command centre through the 20-year Afghan war. REUTERS