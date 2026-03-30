Straitstimes.com header logo

Heavy rain, floods kill 22 people in Afghanistan

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Google Preferred Source badge

KABUL – Heavy rain that triggered severe flooding and caused buildings to collapse has killed 22 people and injured 32 in Afghanistan over the last two days, the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on March 30, as it warned of continued risk due to bad weather.

Most of the deaths were reported from the central and eastern provinces of the war-shattered South Asian nation – including Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Daykundi and Logar – where torrential rain triggered flash floods and caused houses to collapse in rural and mountainous regions, the authority said.

Conditions remained “unstable” in parts of the country on March 30, with continued risk of further rain and flooding in some areas, it said.

“Twenty-two people were killed, 32 injured and 241 houses damaged in flooding and other weather-related incidents across 13 provinces over the past two days,” an NDMA official, who did not want to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.

Afghanistan is prone to natural disasters and the United Nations lists it among the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

With international aid, which formed the backbone of the government’s finances, slashed since the Taliban seized power in 2021, the country has been struggling to cope.

A United Nations Development Programme report in November said earthquakes, floods, and drought had destroyed 8,000 homes in Afghanistan in 2025 and strained public services “beyond their limits”. REUTERS

More on this topic
Russia declares emergency in Dagestan's capital as floods cut power to more than 327,000 people
Afghanistan economic recovery buckles as nine in 10 families go hungry or into debt, UNDP says
See more on

Afghanistan

Floods

Natural disasters

Extreme weather

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.