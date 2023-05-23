Heat insurance offers climate change lifeline to poor workers

AHMEDABAD, India - A bright sun beat down on the sprawling Indian market where Kamlaben Ashokbhai Patni sat worrying about the brass jewellery on display in her wooden stall. When the heat rises, the metal blackens. Plastic pearls become unglued.

“The colour of the jewel starts to fade as it becomes hotter, making it worthless and akin to junk”, said the 56-year-old mother of four, on a late April day when temperatures simmered around 38 deg C in the western city of Ahmedabad.

Climate change drove heat in the city to a record-breaking 48 deg C in 2016. Last year, it peaked at nearly 46 deg C.

Such high temperatures could mean a hit to business. But Ms Patni is now among 21,000 self-employed women in Gujarat state enrolled in one of the world’s first insurance schemes for extreme heat, launched this month by nonprofit Arsht-Rock Foundation Resilience Centre in partnership with microinsurance startup Blue Marble and a trade union.

If temperatures climb high enough above historical averages and linger there for three days, she’ll receive a small payout to help cope and compensate lost income.

While traditional insurance can take months to pay, with so-called “parametric” insurance there is no need to prove losses. It can pay within days of a trigger being reached – a pre-determined threshold beyond which conditions are considered extreme. Payments can be set to things like wind speeds or rainfall.

This form of disaster assistance is on the rise across the developing world, as vulnerable communities are hammered by worsening drought, storms and heatwaves.

But with climate change happening faster and causing more damage than scientists had predicted – and too little money being spent on protecting populations – such projects could struggle over the longer-term, according to more than 20 industry experts consulted by Reuters.

Reinsurer Swiss RE reported that sales of parametric product jumped 40 per cent between 2021 and August 2022. Insurance analysts at Allied Market Research estimate the market, valued at US$11.7 billion (S$15.7 billion) in 2021, could reach US$29.3 billion by 2031.

At annual climate talks in Egypt last year, nonprofits urged richer nations to help finance parametric insurance as a way of compensating victims of worsening weather extremes.

It is still somewhat niche “but it’s growing,” said Ms Ekhosuehi Iyahen, secretary-general of the Insurance Development Forum, an industry-led group that promotes insurance for non-traditional markets.

The past year has seen new products rolled out across Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The UN Capital Development Fund, for example, recently developed parametric policies for Vanuatu, Tonga, and Fiji covering cyclone damage.