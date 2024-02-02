Hanoi flights halted as city faces worsening air pollution

Traffic amid air pollution in Hanoi, Vietnam on Feb 2, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
46 min ago

HANOI – All flights to and from the international airport in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi have been delayed or diverted to other cities on Feb 2 due to heavy fog and worsening air pollution, an airport official said.

Air Visual, an independent online air quality index monitor, said Hanoi’s levels of hazardous small particles known as PM2.5 in the air were at an extreme high of 257 microgrammes per cubic metre early on Feb 2.

“All incoming flights are being diverted to other cities, including Haiphong or Danang. No one can take off at the moment,” an official at Noi Bai International Airport said, declining to be named.

Nearly 100 flights to and from the airport have been affected, state media reported, citing the airport authorities.

Vietnam’s budget airline VietJet on Feb 2 said several of its flights scheduled to land in Hanoi had been diverted to land in Haiphong city.

Air pollution in Hanoi has constantly been ranked among the world’s highest, with the health authorities in January 2024 advising people to wear masks and limit outdoor activities. REUTERS

More On This Topic
New cancer cases to soar 77% to 35 million by 2050, WHO warns
Thai court orders emergency plan to improve air quality

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top