Hamas says any Israeli ground offensive in Rafah will ‘blow up’ hostage exchange talks

GAZA - Any Israeli ground offensive in Rafah on the Gaza border will “blow up” the hostage exchange negotiations, Hamas-run Aqsa Television channel quoted a senior Hamas leader as saying on Feb 11.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it had ordered the military to develop a plan to evacuate Rafah and destroy four Hamas battalions it says are deployed there.

Most of the displaced have sought shelter in Rafah, on the border with Egypt.

However, after fruitless ceasefire talks, Mr Netanyahu this week said Israeli forces would fight on until “total victory”.

Israel’s military ordered civilians to flee south before previous assaults on Gaza’s cities.

But now there is no obvious place to go and aid agencies have said many people could die.

The war in Gaza began on Oct 7 when Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israeli towns, killing around 1,200 people. They also took around 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel responded with a massive bombardment and ground offensive in which more than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to medical authorities in the enclave. REUTERS