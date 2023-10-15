Hamas, Iran leaders agree to ‘continue cooperation’ after attack on Israel

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday in Qatar, where they discussed the Palestinian militant group’s deadly attack in Israel “and agreed to continue cooperation” to achieve the group’s goals, Hamas said in a statement.

During their meeting in Qatar’s capital Doha, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian praised the rampage as a “historic victory” that had dealt a setback to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran had warned that if Israel’s “war crimes and genocide” are not halted immediately, “the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Tehran’s mission to the United Nations in New York wrote: “If the Israeli apartheid’s war crimes & genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences - the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the Council toward a dead end.” REUTERS