Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel lets aid into northern Gaza

A convoy of ambulances heads towards north Gaza during a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, near Gaza City November 24, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo
CAIRO - The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Saturday that it had decided to delay the second round of hostage releases until Israel is committed to letting aid trucks enter northern Gaza. REUTERS

