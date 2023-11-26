Hamas delays second release of hostages until Israel lets aid into northern Gaza

CAIRO - The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Saturday that it had decided to delay the second round of hostage releases until Israel is committed to letting aid trucks enter northern Gaza. REUTERS
