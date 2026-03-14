Greek-flagged tanker hit by unidentified object outside CPC terminal at Novorossiysk, minor damage, operator says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

ATHENS, March 14 - A Greek-flagged tanker, Maran Homer, was hit by an unidentified object on Saturday, as it was awaiting orders to enter the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) Terminal at Novorossiysk, its manager Maran Tankers said.

The vessel, which was sailing outside Russian territorial waters and expected to receive a cargo of Kazakh crude oil, was hit at approximately 4:35 a.m. local time (0135 GMT).

"There were no injuries and the crew is safe," Maran tankers said in a statement, adding that only minor material damage was noted to the ship's deck and equipment.

The vessel has already sailed from Novorossiysk, the company said. REUTERS