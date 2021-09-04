Governments keeping up with shifting Covid-19 vaccination goals

HONG KONG - Vaccination coverage of a population and, most recently, the number of shots to be given have turned into a moving goalpost as governments around the world race against time to control the Covid-19 pandemic amid the emergence of more infectious variants such as Delta and Mu.
The fluidity of the situation, combined with vaccine shortages, vaccine hesitancy and difficulties in rolling out a wide-scale inoculation programme, has resulted in some governments missing their initial vaccination targets.