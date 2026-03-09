Governments’ actions in response to oil price surge and the escalating Middle East conflict

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Tankers have anchored in the Persian Gulf as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, resulting in tightening stock of oil across the globe.

Oil prices have soared while share markets have skidded on fears that the escalating US-Israeli war on Iran will squeeze energy supplies and hamstring industries around the world.

Following are actions that governments are taking or plan to take to reduce the impact of the war on their economies.

South Korea plans fuel cap

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on March 9 that the authorities would cap domestic fuel prices for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The country will also look for sources of energy beyond supplies shipped via the Strait of Hormuz, and a 100 trillion won ( S$85.56 billion ) market-stabilisation programme should be expanded if needed, he added.

Japan tells national oil reserve site to prep for release

The Japanese government instructed a national oil reserve storage site to prepare for a possible release of crude, Mr Akira Nagatsuma, a member of the Centrist Reform Alliance opposition party, told Reuters on March 8 .

Details such as the timing of the release remain unclear, Mr Nagatsuma said.

Vietnam to remove fuel import tariffs

Vietnam is planning to remove import tariffs on fuels to ensure supplies amid disruptions, the government said, adding that the measure is expected to last until the end of April.

Bangladesh to close all universities