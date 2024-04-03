Government approval needed to own ‘dangerous dogs’ in South Korea from April 27

SEOUL – Are you considering keeping a pit bull terrier in South Korea? Then you will soon need to get approval from the local authorities, according to a government plan unveiled on April 3.

From April 27, government approval will be required to own certain dog breeds considered dangerous under the Animal Protection Act, such as tosa inu, pit bull terrier and rottweiler, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs.

Those who are currently keeping dangerous dog breeds also have to get government approval by Oct 27.

The decision comes in response to a steady increase in dog attack cases in South Korea, where the number of pet-owning households has grown to 5.44 million dogs across 4.5 million households in 2022, from 4.39 million across 3.2 million households in 2012.

At the same time, there has been a rise in the number of dog bite accidents, according to the National Fire Agency – from 2,154 in 2019 to 2,216 in 2022.

Under the new plan, people wanting to own dog breeds deemed potentially dangerous must meet government requirements. These include registering their dog, obtaining insurance that covers compensation for legal liabilities stemming from dog-related accidents, and neutering or spaying their dogs.

Also, the dogs must undergo a temperament evaluation to determine their suitability as household pets. This evaluation can be conducted through submitting relevant test data or by conducting on-site investigations. Based on this information, a panel comprising experts such as veterinarians, animal behaviourists, and trainers will make the final decision.

After the evaluation, if it is determined that a dog is considered a high risk to public safety, the dog may be ordered to be euthanised.

Owning a dog breed classified as dangerous without approval can result in a jail sentence of up to one year or a fine of up to 10 million won (S$10,000).

Even if approval is granted, it may be revoked if the dog attacks and injures or kills a human or another animal.

Additionally, the government announced that in public spaces, including elevators, owners must ensure that dangerous dogs are kept separate and are adequately restrained, such as through the use of a neck collar or by carrying the dog.

Muzzles are also mandatory for dangerous dogs who are over three months old. THE KOREA HERALD