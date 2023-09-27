Germany's Baerbock calls on Azerbaijan to allow observers to enter Karabakh

BERLIN - German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock called on Azerbaijan on Wednesday to allow international observers to enter the defeated breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan launched a lightning operation to take over Karabakh last week. Thousands of ethnic Armenians are fleeing their homes as a result.

"I have decided to significantly increase our humanitarian aid once again and to increase our additional funding for the International Committee of the Red Cross from 2 to 5 million euros ($5.28 million)," Baerbock added. REUTERS

