Germany still discussing supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine, foreign minister says

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba visit the Transfiguration Cathedral, damaged last year by a Russian missile strike, on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, February 24, 2024. Eduard Kryzhanivskyi/Press Service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba light candles as they visit the Transfiguration Cathedral, damaged last year by a Russian missile strike, on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, February 24, 2024. Eduard Kryzhanivskyi/Press Service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits the Transfiguration Cathedral, damaged last year by a Russian missile strike, on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, February 24, 2024. Eduard Kryzhanivskyi/Press Service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba walk at a Ukraine-Moldova border crossing point, on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine, February 24, 2024. Eduard Kryzhanivskyi/Press Service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
Feb 25, 2024, 05:32 AM
Published
Feb 25, 2024, 05:31 AM

KYIV - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Saturday, said Germany was still discussing whether to supply long-range weapons to Ukraine.

"Of course, everything (in regards to military support) we are delivering is too little," she said at a press conference after paying an unannounced visit to the country.

"We're racking our brains, especially through the past year, about the issue of how to deliver more, including long-range weapons systems," she said at the event, held jointly with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the second anniversary of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian leaders have been pushing their Western counterparts to deliver new weapons systems, above all longer-range missiles to strike further behind Russian lines, such as U.S. ATACMS and Germany's Taurus cruise missiles.

German lawmakers approved further military support for Ukraine on Thursday, including long-range weapon systems, but rejected a call by the opposition to deliver Taurus to Kyiv.

German officials have cited concerns that the missiles could escalate the war inside Russian territory and could be seen as more direct German involvement in the conflict.

Western leaders rallied round Kyiv on Saturday, looking to dispel concerns the West is losing interest in the conflict.

"It is totally understandable that people in Ukraine say we need more of everything," Baerbock said.

Kuleba said he would not go into detail about weapons and additional air defences that he said had been discussed, but added there were concrete offers available and Germany would work through them bilaterally with Ukraine or in larger settings. REUTERS

