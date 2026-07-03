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Germany held urgent talks with Chinese envoy over report of China training Russian soldiers

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BERLIN, July 3 - Germany requested urgent talks with the Chinese ambassador over reports that China is training Russian soldiers, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday, confirming a report by the Spiegel media outlet.

It comes two days after Reuters reported that China covertly trained Russian forces last year with the personal approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin's defence minister.

The Chinese Embassy could not be reached for comment on Friday but previously called the allegations unfounded.

"Anything that enables Russia to continue its war of aggression against Ukraine also threatens our security," a German foreign ministry source said. "Consequently, China’s decisive and growing support for Russia’s brutal war of aggression directly impacts our security." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.