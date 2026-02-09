Straitstimes.com header logo

German foreign minister to discuss sanctions, energy with Central Asian counterparts

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul speaks during news conference in Riga, Latvia January 26, 2026. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul speaks during news conference in Riga, Latvia January 26, 2026. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Google Preferred Source badge

BERLIN, Feb 9 - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will meet his counterparts from Central Asian countries in Berlin on Wednesday, said a ministry spokesperson, with themes including energy and Russian sanctions circumvention on the agenda.

The 20th EU sanctions package against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine could see measures imposed on Central Asian states such as Kyrgyzstan for the first time, as companies from some of these countries are accused of systematically purchasing goods from the bloc and then reselling them to Russia.

As a result, Germany's trade volume with countries such as Kyrgyzstan has significantly increased since the 2022 invasion.

Wadephul will meet with the foreign ministers from Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, the spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson did not want to say whether Germany supports EU sanctions against these countries.

"Central Asian states are increasingly important partners for us on many current issues," including energy diversification, resource security, climate change and measures against Russian sanctions circumvention, the spokesperson said.

The German economy is also interested in raw materials from countries such as Kazakhstan. REUTERS

See more on

EU

Turkmenistan

Kyrgyzstan

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.