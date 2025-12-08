German foreign minister heads to Beijing as Berlin toughens China stance

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BERLIN, Dec 8 - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul heads to China on Monday for his first visit as Berlin toughens its stance on Beijing over trade disputes and geopolitical conflicts, in line with European partners.

Wadephul is set to meet on Monday with his Chinese counterpart, as well as the trade minister and head of the Communist Party's international relations department, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said.

His trip was postponed from October at the last minute, because China had only confirmed one of his requested meetings.

The Beijing talks would focus on economic relations between Europe and Asia's largest economies, the spokesperson said. On Tuesday, Wadephul will visit the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou.

"In times of growing international tensions and geopolitical upheaval, direct, intensive exchange with China is necessary, indeed indispensable," Wadephul said in prepared remarks ahead of his visit.

"It is clear that many questions are not easy to answer and that our perspectives sometimes differ greatly. But it is equally clear that freedom, security and prosperity in Germany and Europe are closely linked to China."

RARE EARTH EXPORTS RESTRICTED

Wadephul, a conservative, told Reuters in an October interview he planned to urge China to relax export restrictions on products such as rare earths and semiconductors that were key to German industry.

"I will address these issues, which are so crucial for the German economy. After all, we ultimately share a common interest with China in stable and reliable global trade relations," Wadephul said in his pre-trip remarks.

Germany last month established a committee of experts to advise parliament on "security-relevant trade relations" with China, part of a push to reduce reliance on China as a supplier of key materials and customer for Germany's industrial exports.

"We must make it clear that further bilateral economic relations depend on China ending its unfair practices," said Juergen Hardt, foreign policy spokesperson of the conservatives in parliament.

"The minister's first trip was cancelled because there was no willingness in China to listen to that."

But Berlin must walk a fine line as China remains its top trade partner at a time of global trade turmoil, say analysts.

EU CRACKS DOWN ON CHINA

The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled plans to strengthen trade measures like anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties and to design new measures to counter unfair trade practices.

Noah Barkin, senior advisor at Rhodium Group, an advisory firm focused on China, said Wadephul needed to make it clear Berlin stood behind the Commission.

"Wadephul needs to deliver a clear message to his Chinese hosts that they are at risk of losing Germany and Europe if they continue to ignore concerns about the direction of the economic relationship," he said.

"He needs to make clear that Europe will have no choice but to close down its market to Chinese firms unless these concerns are addressed."

The foreign ministry said the trip, which comes days after a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, had been closely coordinated with EU partners.

CHINESE INFLUENCE ON RUSSIA

After Wadephul postponed his earlier planned trip, Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil went to China last month, becoming the first cabinet minister from Germany's new, conservative-led coalition government to visit. A visit by Chancellor Friedrich Merz is expected early next year, though not yet confirmed.

Wadephul would address European security interests in his talks with Chinese officials, notably Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the ministry said.

"No other country has as much influence on Russia as China and can exert its weight to such an extent that Russia is finally prepared to engage in serious negotiations that respect Ukraine's sovereignty," Wadephul said.

The talks will also cover the Middle Eastern conflict and the security situation in the contested South China Sea where China's increasingly assertive maritime posture is challenging neighbouring littoral states' claims. REUTERS