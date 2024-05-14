G7 to discuss global trade risks after US tariffs on China

ROME - The Group of Seven (G7) major democracies meeting in Italy next week will discuss the risk of fragmentation in global trade after "very tough" tariffs imposed by the United States against China, Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said.

Giorgetti was being interviewed for a conference in Milan on Tuesday organised by Italian newspaper La Verita.

Another item on the agenda for the meeting among the G7 finance ministers on May 24-25 in the northern Italian town of Stresa will be how to use frozen Russian assets seized after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Giorgetti said.

U.S.' proposals to use the assets to directly fund Ukraine in the war would have "quite serious legal implications" which still need clarifying, said Giorgetti, who will host the Stresa meeting as Italy holds the rotating presidency of the G7.

"In Stresa we'll reflect on ... the fragmentation of global trade, with the latest moves by the American government which has shown its cards with very tough measures against China," Giorgetti said.

"The world as we have known it is finishing," he said, adding that "a trade war is underway which reflects geopolitical tensions" and Europe still needs to carve out its own role in the evolving scenario. REUTERS