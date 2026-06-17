G7 leaders discuss 'trusted partners' access for cutting-edge US AI models, sources say

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Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council President Antonio Costa, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Caroline Merotto, wife of Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin, Japan's Prime minister Sanae Takaichi, Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin, Brazil's Rosangela \"Janja\" da Silva, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung, France's President Emmanuel Macron, South Korea's first lady Kim Hea Kyung, French President's wife Brigitte Macron, British Prime Minister's wife Victoria Starmer, U.S. President Donald Trump, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Canadian Prime Minister's wife Diana Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor's wife Charlotte Merz, European Commission President's husband Heiko von der Leyen, , Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Kenya's first lady Rachel Ruto and Kenya's President William Ruto pose for a family photo before a cultural performance and concert during the G7 summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France, June 16 - G7 leaders discussed a potential scheme to grant a limited number of "trusted partners" access to U.S. frontier models developed by AI giants like Anthropic and therefore win an exemption from a current ban on non-U.S. nationals, three diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Last week, Washington decided to suspend access to Anthropic's most advanced AI models for foreign nationals, citing national security concerns.

One of the sources said a number of delegates discussed the idea with U.S. representatives, mainly with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, on the sidelines of the opening G7 summit dinner in the French lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains.

These "trusted partners" could be countries or companies, said a second source, who declined to be named because the talks were ongoing.

A third source confirmed that no statement was expected on the matter on Wednesday, when tech issues will be on the G7 agenda.

Cybersecurity experts believe Anthropic's Mythos, a model designed to find flaws in computer code, may turbocharge attacks on banks' technology systems, but it has so far not been made available to any European banks. The EU is seeking access to Mythos in order to study the model's implications.

The news of the "trusted partners" scheme was first reported by the Financial Times. REUTERS