G-7 leaders condemn Iran's attack against Israel, reaffirm commitment to Israel's security

G7 leaders condemned Iran's attack against Israel and reaffirmed the Group of Seven's commitment to Israel's security during a meeting on Sunday regarding the development, the White House said in a post on X. REUTERS
