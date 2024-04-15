G-7 leaders condemn Iran's attack against Israel, reaffirm commitment to Israel's security

G7 leaders discuss Iranian attack on Israel over a video meeting in this picture obtained from social media, Brussels, Belgium, April 14, 2024. Charles Michel via X/via REUTERS
Updated
Apr 15, 2024, 01:05 AM
Published
Apr 15, 2024, 12:26 AM

G7 leaders condemned Iran's attack against Israel and reaffirmed the Group of Seven's commitment to Israel's security during a meeting on Sunday regarding the development, the White House said in a post on X. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top