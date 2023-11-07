G7 foreign ministers plan talks with Ukrainian counterpart this week

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a news conference in Kyiv, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa waits for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to arrive for a meeting, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in New York. Julia Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

TOKYO - G7 foreign ministers plan to hold online talks with their Ukrainian counterpart during meetings in Tokyo this week, Japan said on Tuesday, adding that the group was committed to supporting Kyiv as other conflicts spiral.

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - as well as the European Union meet in Tokyo on Nov. 7-8 to discuss issues including Russia's war in Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza crisis that threatens to spill into regional conflict.

Announcing that Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba would virtually meet with the G7, Japan's foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa Tuesday there would be no change in the group's commitment to "strict sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine ... even as the situation in the Middle East intensifies."

G7 countries recognise that Russia is settling into its war in Ukraine for the longer term and this requires enduring military and economic support for Kyiv, a senior U.S. official said after the bloc's foreign ministers met in September.

The group has been at the forefront of sanctions on Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. In the latest move, the group is weighing up proposals to impose sanctions on Russian diamonds.

The G7 have also called on China to press Russia to stop its aggression in Ukraine. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top