G7 condemns 'sham elections' held by Russia on Ukrainian territory

LONDON - Foreign ministers from the G7 group of major industrialised countries condemned the staging of what they called "sham elections" by Russia in occupied Ukrainian territories in a statement published by the British government on Tuesday.

"We ... unequivocally condemn the staging of sham 'elections' held by Russia on sovereign Ukrainian territory in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts and Crimea," the G7 statement said.

"These sham 'elections' will not alter our approach nor our support to Ukraine as it fights to reclaim its internationally-recognized territory." REUTERS

