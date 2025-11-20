G20 countries' medium-term growth to be weakest since 2009 crisis, IMF says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON - The world's 20 largest economies will grow by just 2.9% in 2030 amid headwinds from protectionism and policy uncertainty, their weakest medium-term outlook since the global financial crisis of 2009, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

In a report to the Group of 20, the global lender mapped out a series of challenges facing the global economy, including widening excessive balances and stretched public coffers, as well as aging populations in advanced economies.

The G20's advanced economies - the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and South Korea - were forecast to see economic growth of just 1.4% in 2030, it said. G20 emerging market economies - Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey - should see stronger growth of 3.9%, it said.

In 2025, the group's economic output was expected to expand by 3.2%, down from 3.3% last year, and moderating to 3.0% in 2026.

TRUMP, XI TO SKIP G20 MEETING

G20 leaders are due to meet in South Africa this weekend, minus U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the leaders of Argentina and Mexico.

The meeting comes after a year of trade tensions and hikes in effective tariff rates led by the U.S., where Trump is seeking to re-shore domestic manufacturing and end what he calls decades of unfair trading conditions for U.S. firms.

Disinflation was continuing, but headline inflation would still be around 3.5% in G20 countries in 2025, the IMF said.

It said global inflation was expected to continue to decline in the near term as demand waned and energy prices dropped, but rising tariffs posed a risk in economies that were implementing higher duties, like the U.S.

It said high-frequency indicators already pointed to rising producer prices in the U.S. and rising core inflation. U.S. core inflation was not expected to return to the Federal Reserve's 2% target until 2027, two years later than predicted in last year's IMF report to the G20, it said.

The IMF urged countries to cooperate to lower trade barriers and reduce uncertainty that was weighing on growth prospects, encouraging G20 members to adopt "clear and transparent trade policy road maps."

Trade deals should avoid purchase commitments and quantitative restrictions, the IMF said, without referencing any specific deals signed by the U.S. and a host of its trading partners in recent months, many of which included purchase commitments. REUTERS