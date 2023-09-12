G-20 fails on fossil fuel phase-out as ‘dark cloud’ looms

NEW DELHI - Amid warnings that the world is failing to do enough to slow climate change, the Group of 20 big economies has set a goal of tripling renewable energy capacity but faced criticism for spurning bolder steps to halt the use of fossil fuels.

The G-20 “New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration”, at a weekend summit in India, promised to reach net-zero emissions of climate-heating gases “by or around” mid-century to avert ever more damaging heatwaves, droughts, wildfires and rising seas.

The leaders set a goal of tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030, and stressed that the transition of the energy systems remain “sustainable”, “inclusive” and “just” while “leaving no one behind”.

The declaration, by countries that are the source of nearly 80 per cent of the world’s climate-heating emissions and about 85 per cent of the world’s GDP, also highlighted that the shift to a greener economy will require trillions of dollars annually.

Home to 93 per cent of global coal power plants, the group reiterated a promise from 2022’s G-20 in Bali, Indonesia, for a “phase-down” of highly polluting coal power, rather than a bolder “phase-out” favoured by many developed nations.

China and India are the world’s top consumers of coal.

The G-20 also stopped short of setting a goal to phase out all use of fossil fuels, the main source of humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Last Friday, a United Nations assessment of global climate action under the 2015 Paris Agreement said governments were not on track to limit warming to the most ambitious target of 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial times.

“Much more is needed on all fronts,” the UN Climate Change Secretariat said, pointing to “a rapidly narrowing window to raise ambition”. Average surface temperatures are already up about 1.2 deg C.

In a deeply divided G-20 due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Indian G-20 presidency called the consensus declaration a big win.

Climate change looms like ‘dark cloud’

Climate activists and academics around the world lauded some progress on climate change but said that the group’s overall commitments were insufficient.

“While the G-20’s commitment to renewable energy targets is commendable, it sidesteps the root cause – our global dependency on fossil fuels,” said Mr Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network (CAN), a global network of civil societies from 130 countries.

“As the climate crisis looms like a dark cloud over humanity, the world cries out for a just transition away from fossil fuels,” Mr Singh said.

He said rich nations in the G-20 had done too little to curb their own emissions and to provide finance to emerging economies.

Analysts said the G-20’s decisions could set the tone for the two-week UN climate talks of almost 200 nations in Dubai, known as COP28, starting in late November.

“Tripling of renewables alone will not get us to 1.5 deg C,” said Ms Linda Kalcher, executive director of Strategic Perspectives, a European think-tank.

“We need a strong fossil fuel phase-out goal adopted at COP28. We cannot afford business as usual for oil and gas companies any more,” she added.