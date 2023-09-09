G-20 approves communique after compromise on Ukraine war language

NEW DELHI - The G-20 has agreed on a joint statement after resolving final differences over references to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The final communique released on Saturday retained the language on the war reported earlier by Bloomberg News.

It reflected a compromise between the US and its allies, which had sought tougher words to denounce Russia, and Moscow.

The phrasing is broadly similar to that agreed at last year’s summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The main difference in the text agreed to this year is the removal of most phrasing that expressed divergent opinions over issues such as sanctions and direct condemnation of Russia’s war, replacing it with unanimously supported views backed up with references to United Nations principles.

The final version includes language that would allow both sides to claim a diplomatic victory.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the consensus over the declaration during the G-20 summit on Saturday.

“On the back of the hard work of all the teams, we have received consensus on the G-20 Leaders Summit Declaration. I announce the adoption of this declaration,” Mr Modi told the G-20 leaders in New Delhi.

Disagreements over the phrasing had threatened to derail efforts to produce an agreed communique.

Diplomats worked nearly around the clock in recent days to hammer out the text. Host country India had pushed to ensure a deal was reached, diplomats said.

The Ukraine references are a relatively small part of the document, which covers issues from the global economic outlook to climate change.