From Zara Qairina to Harimau Malaya: A gripping 2025 for Malaysia

We look back at the Malaysian stories that shook 2025, from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet vacancy and the death of Zara Qairina amid rising school violence, to the scandal engulfing Harimau Malaya’s heritage players.

We look back at the Malaysian stories that shook 2025, from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's Cabinet vacancy and the death of Zara Qairina amid rising school violence, to the scandal engulfing Harimau Malaya's heritage players.

ST GRAPHIC: FA'IZAH SANI

Shannon Teoh

and

Zurairi A.R.

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the hottest political and trending talking points, alternating between its Malaysia and China bureaus.

For our December episode, ST’s Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh and host Zurairi A.R. are joined by Nik Nazmi, a member of Parliament from PKR, and former minister of natural resources and environmental stability.

We look back at the Malaysian stories that shook 2025, from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet vacancy and the death of Zara Qairina amid rising school violence, to the scandal engulfing Harimau Malaya’s heritage players.

Highlights (click/tap above):

5:18 Cabinet vacancy and unity government leadership

11:13 Who leads PKR next? Is it Nurul Izzah’s turn?

16:07 Are authorities failing to protect Malaysian children?

19:51 Band-aid solutions to solve school violence

25:41 Criminal case for footballers’ citizenship spoofing

28:08 Can Harimau Malaya recover its football credentials?

32:21 Rolling back the time zone to UTC+7 for an extra hour of sunrise

Read more:

The curious case of four missing Cabinet ministers in Malaysia

https://str.sg/A9fZ

 

Death of student in Sabah raises hurdle for Malaysian PM Anwar as he faces tough state polls soon

https://str.sg/hpptQ

 

Malaysia fans fear Asian Cup blow as Fifa probe casts doubt on naturalised players

https://str.sg/p62X

  

Malaysia faces renewed calls to rewind the clock, 40 years after shifting to UTC+8

https://str.sg/qnuM

 

Read Zurairi A.R.’s articles:

https://str.sg/DCfr

 

Read Shannon Teoh’s articles:

https://str.sg/wzyK

 

Host: Zurairi A.R. (

zurairi@sph.com.sg

)  

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

