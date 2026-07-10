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In this episode, we explore the modern revival of South Korea’s cultural traditions, from the reimagined hanbok to Jeju’s legendary haenyeo.

Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times catches up with its foreign correspondents about life and trends in the countries they’re based in.

In this episode, host Li Xueying interviews South Korea correspondent Wendy Teo to explore the modern revival of South Korea’s cultural traditions, from the reimagined hanbok to Jeju’s legendary haenyeo.

They also discuss why the hanbok is making a comeback in South Korea, from everyday office wear to global pop culture, driven by K-pop, changing attitudes towards traditional dress and efforts to preserve cultural heritage.

Then travel to Jeju to meet the haenyeo, the island’s legendary female free-divers, and find out why this centuries-old, physically demanding way of life is drawing a new generation seeking a slower, more meaningful life.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:50 Modern hanbok redefining tradition

5:00 The BTS effect on national dress

6:00 The power of hanbok diplomacy

12:55 The siren call of Jeju Island

16:15 Diving into the unknown

18:20 Can these traditions survive?

Read Wendy Teo’s article here: https://str.sg/LBkd

Read Li Xueying’s articles: https://str.sg/iqmR

Follow Li Xueying on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/ip4x

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz

Host: Li Xueying (xueying@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Natasha Liew

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

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