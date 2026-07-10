Asian Insider Podcast
From BTS to Jeju’s sea divers: South Korea’s cultural revival
Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times catches up with its foreign correspondents about life and trends in the countries they’re based in.
In this episode, host Li Xueying interviews South Korea correspondent Wendy Teo to explore the modern revival of South Korea’s cultural traditions, from the reimagined hanbok to Jeju’s legendary haenyeo.
They also discuss why the hanbok is making a comeback in South Korea, from everyday office wear to global pop culture, driven by K-pop, changing attitudes towards traditional dress and efforts to preserve cultural heritage.
Then travel to Jeju to meet the haenyeo, the island’s legendary female free-divers, and find out why this centuries-old, physically demanding way of life is drawing a new generation seeking a slower, more meaningful life.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:50 Modern hanbok redefining tradition
5:00 The BTS effect on national dress
6:00 The power of hanbok diplomacy
12:55 The siren call of Jeju Island
16:15 Diving into the unknown
18:20 Can these traditions survive?
Read Wendy Teo’s article here: https://str.sg/LBkd
Read Li Xueying’s articles: https://str.sg/iqmR
Follow Li Xueying on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/ip4x
Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz
Host: Li Xueying (xueying@sph.com.sg)
Edited by: Natasha Liew
Executive producer: Ernest Luis
Follow Asian Insider on Fridays here:
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
Follow more ST podcast channels:
All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7
Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
The Usual Place Podcast YouTube: https://str.sg/4Vwsa
---
Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:
The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB
Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX