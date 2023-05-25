‘Friendshoring’ of supply chains will be costly for everyone: Asian leaders at Nikkei forum

Sri Lanka and other Asian nations are opposed to economic coercion, which includes supply-chain decoupling and “friendshoring”, said Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Manufacturing and sourcing only from geopolitical allies run contrary to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, he stressed at the annual Future of Asia forum organised by Japanese media giant Nikkei in Tokyo on Thursday.

“The rules of the game cannot be changed arbitrarily. The losers will be the middle-income Asian countries.”

Countries in Asia do not want to choose between the United States and China, said the Sri Lankan leader, adding that the intensifying rivalry has led to the Quad four-country security dialogue and the Indo-Pacific on the one hand, and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) on the other.

Mr Wickremesinghe said: “Many of us cannot make that choice because we have already made our choice, and that choice is Asia.”

“We want an Asia that can accommodate the Indo-Pacific, the BRI as well as the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific,” he went on, referring to the 2019 Asean document that lays out the bloc’s common position on regional cooperation, security and prosperity.

The US has advanced the concept of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” as its vision for the region, while the BRI, Beijing’s flagship infrastructure financing programme, is seen as a centrepiece of the country’s foreign policy.

Sri Lanka welcomed the pledge made at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit last week in Hiroshima to reject “decoupling” in favour of economic resilience and security, he added.

The G-7 introduced the term “de-risking” in its communique for the first time, seeing it as less aggressive than “decoupling”, a term that has gained popularity as the US and China seek to reduce their economic interdependence.

The Nikkei forum gathers political, economic, and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region and has been held every year since 1995. Other than Mr Wickremesinghe, the deputy prime ministers of Thailand and Vietnam also warned against the costs of greater US-China competition for the region.

Thailand’s Don Pramudwinai said that the ongoing reshoring - relocating manufacturing and other industries back to home countries - and friendshoring of supply chains reflect the insecurity of major powers that put more emphasis on national security than cheaper production costs.

Such shifts in supply chains mean rising costs for all, said the outgoing deputy prime minister.

“It points the world towards a new economic era, characterised by high public debts and prolonged high inflation. A new emphasis on defence spending may crowd out social programmes, making the global poor more susceptible to the problems of livelihood uncertainties.”

Describing the current geopolitical environment in stark terms, Mr Pramudwinai said that a unipolar world, if it ever existed, is now gone. China has risen both in terms of its economic and political clout and the US resolves to remain an Asian, as well as a global power.

Armed confrontation was unimaginable when the Cold War ended, but is now a real possibility, he said. This has brought about a new arms race that has made countries feel less secure, not more.

“Conceiving of geopolitics as a black-and-white morality play has deprived us of dialogue as a means to acknowledge and respect differences. Condemnations and sanctions have become the candies of the major powers - unhealthy to the receivers but gratifying to the dispensers,” he said.