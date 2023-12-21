French Chilean man sentenced to 28 years in prison on murdering Japanese ex-girlfriend: Report

PARIS - A French court of appeals on Thursday confirmed a Chilean man was guilty of murdering his Japanese ex-girlfriend in 2016 and upheld a 28-year prison sentence, French news agency AFP reported on Thursday.

The verdict confirms a lower court ruling from last year against the now 33-year-old Nicolas Zepeda. In the appeal case, which lasted three weeks, the general counsel requested a life sentence and expulsion from the French territory once the term has been served.

Zepeda continued to claim his innocence.

Last year, Zepeda was found guilty of murdering 21-year-old Narumi Kurosaki, whose body has never been found, in the eastern French town of Basancon, in a trial that made national headlines in France, Chile and Japan. REUTERS