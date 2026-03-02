France is ready to help Gulf countries targeted by Iran

PARIS, March 2 - France is ready to help Gulf countries targeted by Iranian retaliatory strikes, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday, adding that the Israeli and U.S. initial strikes against Iran should have been debated beforehand at the United Nations.

"Regarding more specifically our partners in the region who have been targeted, deliberately aimed at by the Iranian regime, we stand ready to contribute to their defense," Barrot told reporters after chairing a crisis meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Paris.

"Based on their request, in a proportionate manner and in accordance with the principle of collective self-defence provided for under international law," he added.

Referring to Israel and the United States' initial assault on Iran on Saturday, he said their "unilateral strikes" could have gained the legitimacy needed only by going before the U.N. Security Council.

However, he called on Iran to end its attacks and to resign itself to major concessions to achieve a political solution leading to peace in the region.

No French victims have been reported despite a drone attack against a French naval base in Abu Dhabi on Sunday that caused limited damage, according to Barrot. REUTERS