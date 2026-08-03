Fourteen dead, thousands displaced as rains, floods strike southern India

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KOCHI, India, Aug 3 - Heavy rains and floods battered parts of southern India over the weekend, killing at least 11 and displacing thousands in the state of Kerala, and setting off a landslide that killed at least three in neighbouring Karnataka, authorities and news reports said.

• The death toll in rain-related incidents rose to 11 by Sunday and nearly 7,700 people were evacuated to around 275 relief camps across Kerala, a state government minister said.

• Kerala's Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Monday he would be meeting district officials to review relief camp arrangements. On Sunday, he said clean-up operations had begun in flood-affected areas.

• The state is likely to see strong winds and moderate rainfall in some areas on Monday, the state's disaster management authority said.

• Heavy rains also forced closures of many schools across the state, while the government postponed a state-level teacher recruitment exam.

• In the northern neighbouring state of Karnataka, heavy rains triggered a landslide that killed a couple and their son on Saturday, newspaper the Hindu reported. REUTERS