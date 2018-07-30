Four tourists killed by armed attackers in Tajikistan, minister says could be terrorist act

DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN (REUTERS, AFP) - Four foreign cyclists were killed by armed attackers in Tajikistan in what may have been a terrorist act, the Central Asian nation's interior minister said on Monday (July 30).

The tourists, from the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, were killed on Sunday, in an incident that was initially reported as a hit-and-run.

Three more, from Switzerland, the Netherlands and France, were injured - one of them also had a stab wound.

"(The suspects) had knives and firearms," Minister Ramazon Rakhimzoda told a briefing. "We are looking into all versions - accident, robbery... including a terrorist act."

He said police had detained one suspect and killed another one who resisted arrest.

Three more remained at large, including the owner of the car, which police believe hit the tourists as they cycled in a rural area 90km southeast of the capital, Dushanbe.

(This story is developing.)