Four people killed in Syria after an Iranian missile falls on building, state media reports

DAMASCUS, Feb 28 - Four people were killed and several others wounded when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Saturday, the state news agency SANA said.

Other missile debris fell in the city of Quneitra and the Yarmouk Basin in Daraa province in southern Syria, according to Reuters witnesses and videos shared by residents.

The sounds of warplanes were heard repeatedly in the skies over Syria on Saturday, after the United States and Israel announced a military operation against Iran.

Dozens of interceptor missiles were seen in the skies over Damascus, according to two witnesses, one of them a Reuters reporter. REUTERS

