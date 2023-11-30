Four Palestinians, including two children, killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

DUBAI - Four Palestinians, including two children, were killed on Wednesday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian official news agency WAFA said.

"The two children, Adam Samer Al-Ghoul (8 years old) and Basil Suleiman Abu Al-Wafa (15 years old), were shot dead by occupation forces in the city of Jenin," according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Hours later, WAFA said another two Palestinians, Muhammad Jamal Zubaidi and Wissam Ziad Hanoun from Jenin camp, were killed by the Israeli forces, adding that "the occupation forces took their bodies".

The Israeli army said in a statement Zubeidi and Hanoun were killed "During joint IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police counterterrorism activity conducted in the Jenin Camp".

Zubeidi was a senior Islamic Jihad operative, and one of the central terrorists in the Jenin Camp. He was involved in extensive terrorist activity, and carried out shooting attacks and promoted additional terror attacks, it added. REUTERS