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Four die in Delhi building collapse as rains batter India, trigger landslides

NEW DELHI, July 9 - At least four people died in a building collapse in the Indian capital Delhi, the latest in a series of rain-related incidents as monsoon showers triggered landslides and disrupted travel across parts of the country.

Here are some details:

• One person was rescued alive from the building collapse debris in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

• India's weather office issued a "red" alert for parts of Delhi and the neighbouring state of Haryana, forecasting heavy rain.

• The Delhi airport advised passengers to allow extra travel time because of waterlogging on some roads leading to the airport.

• In the southern state of Kerala, a landslide in Wayanad on Tuesday killed at least four people, local media reported.

• In the western state of Maharashtra, at least 13 people were killed in rain-related incidents, a state government minister said earlier this week.

• In the Maharashtra city of Pune, near Mumbai, a large mound of garbage collapsed at a waste treatment facility. At least seven people have been rescued, with nine others were feared trapped.

• Elsewhere in the country, visuals showed waterlogged streets in Agra and flooded highways in Gujarat, with residents wading through knee-deep waters. REUTERS