Former South Korean PM Lee Hae-chan has died in Vietnam at 73

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: South Korean special envoy Lee Hae-chan attends talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at the foreign ministry in Beijing, China, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

HANOI, Jan 26 - Former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan has died at the age of 73 in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnamese government said.

He died from illness, the government said in a statement on its website late on Sunday.

"Over the past few days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam has closely coordinated with the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and relevant agencies to provide the best possible medical care for Mr Lee Hae-chan in Ho Chi Minh City. However, due to the severity of his illness, Mr Lee Hae-chan passed away," the statement said.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other Vietnamese leaders have extended their deepest condolences to the government of South Korea and the family of Mr Lee Hae Chan, the statement said. REUTERS