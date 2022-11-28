Former enemies and now allies... who cares?: Star columnist

KUALA LUMPUR - For many Malaysians, the parties they don’t want to form the government is all about who they hate or fear the most.

Let’s take the Pakatan Harapan crowd. During the campaigning for the 15th General Election (GE15), the Pakatan narrative was that a vote for Barisan Nasional (BN) was a vote for Barisan chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to become prime minister.

Now that the election is over and Pakatan needs Barisan’s 30 MPs to form the Federal Government, suddenly, many Pakatan supporters seem to have forgotten their hate for Umno and Ahmad Zahid because they fear that Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Bersatu forming the government.

The irony is that the politician the Pakatan crowd hated because of alleged corruption is the one who almost single-handedly made Pakatan chairman and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim the PM.

Now there’s near silence from those who were shouting that a vote for BN’s Khairy Jamaluddin in Sungai Buloh is a vote for Ahmad Zahid as PM. And now, Ahmad Zahid might even become a deputy prime minister.

Some will argue that embracing Umno is a necessary evil – something unpleasant that must be accepted to achieve a particular result.

From the chatter on WhatsApp groups, the Pakatan crowd has now trained its anti-corruption missiles at Perikatan Nasional chairman and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who narrowly missed becoming the prime minister again.

They want an investigation into the more than RM500 billion (S$153 billion) in Covid-19 stimulus and aid measures Muhyiddin’s government spent when he was PM.

Do Malaysians hate corruption or are they selective about which allegedly corrupt politicians they hate?

It reminds me of my many chats with highly-educated urban voters.

“You hate N because he is corrupt. But why do you love M, as he too is corrupt? Since you hate corruption, why are you supporting M?” I asked them.

“M is less corrupt than N,” they usually answer.

“But since you hate corruption, shouldn’t you hate M too?” I wondered.

In the end, it is not that they hate corruption, it is just that they have been conditioned to hate N.

Let’s see what the Pakatan crowd will say if an MP with pending corruption charges is appointed to Anwar’s Cabinet.