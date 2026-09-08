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'Flying Doctor' helicopter crashes in Malaysia, authorities say

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KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 - A "flying doctor service" helicopter carrying five people, including medical staff, crashed in Malaysia on Tuesday near an airport on Borneo island, authorities said.

• Officials had yet to confirm any casualties from the crash in Sarawak state. Malaysia's Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad in a statement said initial information showed a pilot and four ministry staff were aboard, among them a medical officer, an assistant medical officer, and two nurses.

• A "flying doctor" service typically uses aircraft to provide medical care, emergency transport and clinical services to rural or isolated regions.

• "As of now, the status of all crew and passengers as well as the cause of the incident have not yet been determined," Dzulkefly said.

• Search and rescue operations by fire and medical authorities were ongoing, he said.

• Malaysia's civil aviation authority said it was notified of the incident near Sarawak's Long Lellang short take-off and landing airport late afternoon local time and the transport ministry's air accident investigations bureau was investigating. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.